Chris Sutton believes that Harry Maguire is a “sensational signing” for Man Utd and believes that they didn’t pay over the odds for him.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils splashed out a whopping £80m to prise the 26-year-old away from Leicester City ahead of the transfer deadline this summer.

That’s now the biggest fee ever spent on a defender, and so there will undoubtedly be plenty of pressure and expectation on Maguire’s shoulders moving forward.

He made a positive start in a 4-0 win for United over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, and so now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope he can build on that and emerge as a pivotal addition to his side to lead them back towards competing for trophies.

As seen in the video below, Sutton has backed the transfer fee involved in taking him to Manchester, as he has argued that ultimately United have signed England’s best centre-half and he was very much needed to shore up a leaky defence.

The Red Devils conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, it could prove to be a brilliant investment if it leads to the desired results on the pitch as a collective, and Man Utd fans will certainly be hoping that Maguire’s influence simply grows from this point onwards and he is capable of being a defensive rock for the club for years to come.

Much has been said about his move and the transfer fee, but Sutton isn’t too bothered by it all it seems…