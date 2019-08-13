AS Roma are interested in signing Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta, as a replacement for the recently departed Rick Karsdorp.

Zappacosta moved to Stamford Bridge from Torino in 2017, marking his first foray outside of Italy having previously taken in spells with Atalanta, Avellino and Isola Liri.

The 27-year-old has found regular playing time hard to come by with the Blues and was restricted to just four Premier League appearances in total last season.

The Italian defender did play in ten matches during Chelsea’s run to Europa League glory but he has already been deemed surplus to requirements for the 2019-20 campaign.

According to Corriere Dello Sport via Sport Witness, Serie A giants Roma are aiming to seal a transfer deal for Zappacosta before the Italian window closes on August 23.

The report states that Roma are exploring the possibility of a loan move for the out-of-favour Chelsea star with the option to buy next summer, having recently sent Kardsorp to Feyenoord on loan.

The Italian club are keen on bolstering their defensive ranks as they bid for a swift return to the Champions League, having finished sixth in the Serie A table last term.

Zappacosta’s time in England has been disappointing, but if he can start playing football week in week out again, there is every chance he could rediscover his best form.

The Italy international is unlikely to earn a place in Frank Lampard’s starting XI at the Bridge and it may be in the best interest of both parties if he heads back to his homeland.

Should he impress at the Stadio Olimpico, Zappacosta could then be rewarded with a permanent return to Serie A and Chelsea could end up making a tidy profit on their initial £23 million investment (fee confirmed by the Evening Standard).