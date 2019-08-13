Spurs are reportedly ready to hand key midfielder Christian Eriksen a bumper new deal this summer amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

According to the Daily Mail, the Danish international has been linked with both Real Madrid and Juventus in recent months, with rumours circulating regarding his future with the north London club.

And amidst this, it seems like the club are willing to break the bank to keep him, as the Mail’s report also notes that the club are ready to hand him a new £200,000-a-week contract, a total that’s £120,000-a-week more than his current wage.

Eriksen has proven to be one of Tottenham, and the Premier League’s, best midfielders in recent seasons, thus this willingness to hand him a new mega-money deal looks like a smart one.

The Independent note that Eriksen has just 12 months left on his current deal with Pochettino’s side, a fact we’re sure the club are aware of given their willingness to offer him a new huge contract this summer.

Given that there’s still around three weeks left for European clubs to do their business this summer, there’s still a chance for Real and Juve to make their move for Eriksen ahead of next month’s deadline.

And it seems like Tottenham are wary of this fact given this recent news regarding a potential new deal for Eriksen.