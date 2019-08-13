Video: Barcelona chief Abidal REFUSES to comment on Neymar transfer rumours as he arrives in Paris for talks with PSG

Barcelona chief Eric Abidal seemed to refuse to comment on the rumours linking Neymar with a return to the club, as he arrived in Paris for talks with PSG.

As per RAC1, via Sport, Barcelona chiefs Abidal, Bordas and Cury flew to Paris today in order to hold talks with PSG regarding a deal for Neymar.

??? EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES | CAZAMOS a la delegación del BARÇA en PARÍS. ?? NEYMAR, más cerca que nunca del BARÇA. pic.twitter.com/JipI97JQH6 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 13, 2019

And after landing in the French capital, Abidal seemed to refuse to comment on the rumours surrounding Neymar’s potential return to the Nou Camp after being questioned by a journalist.

Given today’s events, it seems like Barca are edging a little closer to sealing a deal to bring Neymar back to the club, a transfer that’ll be a sensational one to say the least should it go through.