Unai Emery was massively impressed with this great recovery from one of Arsenal’s aces, the Spaniard celebrated the tackle like a goal.

Arsenal youngster Joe Willock sparked this amazing reaction from Unai Emery after an impressive recovery against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

The England youth international was dispossessed by Magpies star Jonjo Shelvey but the 19-year-old didn’t give up the battle and chased down the aggressive ace before making a lovely slide tackle to win back the ball.

Emery couldn’t contain his excitement as he celebrated on the touchline like Arsenal had scored a goal, it’s great to see the Gunners’ style changing under the Spaniard.

Willock massively impressed in his chance to shine in Arsenal’s season opener and the ace looks as though he could be a crucial first-team player this season.

Take a closer look at Willock’s fine recovery here.

Check out Emery’s reaction to Willock’s hard work below:

Unai Emery's reaction to Joe Willock's recovery tsckle on Shelvey.#afc pic.twitter.com/YE887NAPF2 — Gilles ????????? (@GrimandiTweets_) August 12, 2019

Willock is quickly becoming a fan favourite with his energetic performances, some fans likened the star to Premier League legend Yaya Toure after his ‘powerful’ display vs Newcastle.