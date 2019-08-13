Video: Gary Neville makes Phil jump out of his skin with hilarious prank ahead of Salford’s League Cup tie

Gary Neville pulled a simple yet effective prank on his brother Phil hours before the Salford City part-owners watch the team face Leeds.

Salford will take on Championship promotion contenders Leeds in a Capital One Cup first-round clash at Moor Lane this evening, which will be the biggest game of the League two outfit’s brief club history to date.

Former Manchester United defenders Gary and Phil Neville own a stake in Salford football club, along with several other members of the famous class of ’92 squad.

The two brothers were in a relaxed mood ahead of the huge home fixture this evening, until Gary made Phil jump out of his skin with a hilarious prank as they both sat down for a coffee in a local cafe.

Gary was videoed scolding his brother with a hot spoon as he appeared to be enjoying a bowl of hot soup while looking through his phone.

Check out Phil’s hysterical reaction below, via Twitter.