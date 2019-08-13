Video: PSG get rid of ALL Neymar merchandise in club shop as star reportedly nears Barcelona transfer

PSG are said to have removed all things related to Neymar from their official club shop recently, which comes amid reports the player is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

As per Diario Gol, Barca are willing to pay the €220M needed to sign Neymar, with the player also potentially undergoing a medical with the club this week should PSG and the Blaugrana manage to agree a deal for the Brazilian according to ParisUnited.

And amid these reports, it looks as if PSG have removed any mention of Neymar from their club shop if a video from journalist Marcelo Bechler is to be believed.

PSG já se desmarca da imagem do Neymar. Na loja oficial do clube, nem sinal do brasileiro. Via @UOLEsporte/João Henrique Marques pic.twitter.com/JCWnSSJCje — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) August 12, 2019

As seen in the video above, PSG look to have gotten rid of all Neymar-related merchandise from their club shop, something that could suggests the player is indeed on his way back to the Nou Camp.