Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has been told to give 100% commitment to the club until at least the January transfer window amid links with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Ivory Coast international’s future dominated headlines for much of the summer as a move to a bigger club looked likely due to strong rumoured interest from some big names.

Zaha was linked with Arsenal by the likes of i News, while it’s also recently been claimed that Chelsea will look to sign him in January as they hope they may be able to get their transfer ban overturned by then, according to the Sun.

And it seems implied that a January move remains a possibility as Palace star Mamadou Sakho told Zaha in a meeting that he needs to focus on Palace until then.

That’s according to another report from the Sun, which also claims that Eagles manager Roy Hodgson sent the 26-year-old winger home from training a few days ago because his head was not right, leading to players then addressing the issue themselves.

Even if Zaha is now ready to settle his differences at Palace, this surely sounds at least a bit hopeful for Chelsea if they’re able to sign players this winter, while Arsenal will surely still also be keeping an eye on the player’s situation as the link above from i News claimed the Gunners were still keen on him despite also signing Nicolas Pepe in his position.