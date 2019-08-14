Agreement reached: Mario Balotelli rejects big offer to sign surprise deal with Serie A newcomers

If you ever need an example of a talented player who came nowhere close to fulfilling their potential then Mario Balotelli is a great place to look. In what should be the prime of his career he’s been a free agent all summer and now looks set to sign for a newly promoted club.

According to Sky Sports Italia via The Independent, Balotelli is set to turn down a big money move to Brazil in favour of signing for Serie A newcomers Brescia on a three year deal.

This news follows a report from The Sun which stated he was set to make the move to Brazil where he would earn over £100k a week.

The Italian international has had such a variety of spells with various clubs that it’s almost impossible to tell if he will be a success back in Italy.

He was brilliant at times for Nice, Marseille and during his time with Man City but also had horrible spells at Liverpool and during his return to AC Milan in 2015/2016.

He’s well remembered in England for his part in helping Man City win the league but he certainly won’t be well remembered in Liverpool.

Still he’s scored over 100 league goals in his career so if Brescia can get the best out of him then he could help them stay up this season.