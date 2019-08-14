Anyone who has ever played Football Manager will know you should never sell anyone without including a sell-on clause in case they turn out to be brilliant somewhere else. It looks like Arsenal did that when they sold one of their youngsters and now look set to receive some unexpected money.

According to Ouest France via The Mirror, Arsenal will receive 10% of any transfer that sees Jeff Reine-Adelaide move on from Angers.

The story reports that Lyon are set to sign the youngster for around £18.5m, however a report from Getfootballnewsfrance also quotes Ouest France but they claim the transfer fee will be around €25m plus bonuses.

Either way the Gunners look set to profit as they recover from their Summer spending on the likes of Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Nicolas Pepe.

The player is better known simply as “Jeff” and had an impressive season last year. Initially he looked positive but was completely lacking in any sort of end product.

As he gained more experience he became way more effective and now looks set for a huge move. Lyon need a replacement for Nabil Fekir and the Angers man could be the player to do that.

He signed for Arsenal for Lens in 2015 but only made first team appearances in cup competitions for Arsenal.