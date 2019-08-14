Bid rejected: Barcelona have €100M player-plus-cash offer for Neymar turned down by PSG, Real Madrid also have bid rejected

Barcelona have reportedly seen an offer of €100M plus Philippe Coutinho for Neymar rejected by French giants PSG, with rivals Real Madrid also having a bid rejected as well.

Rumours surrounding Neymar’s future with PSG have been rife this summer, and now, it seems two of the world’s biggest clubs have made their moves in their attempts to sign the Brazilian.

According to Guillem Balague, via BBC Sport, Barca have had an offer of Coutinho plus €100M turned down, whilst Real’s bid of Bale, Rodriguez and an unnamed fee was also rejected.

Despite the magnitude of Barca’s offer, it seems like Los Blancos may have the edge over their rivals in the race for Neymar, as BBC’s report also notes that PSG would prefer to sell the forward to Real rather than the Blaugrana.

Neymar is a sensational talent, and has been one of football’s best players for some time now, thus it’s easy to see why both Barca and Real are seemingly so desperate to sign him.

Given that he used to play for Barca, we can assume fans of the Blaugrana will develop some pretty strong, negative opinions on the player should he opt to to sign for Real over their side.

It’s fair to say that Neymar’s found his time in Ligue 1 a bit too easy, with the Brazilian scoring 51 goals and setting up 29 in just 58 games for the French giants, a ridiculous record that even players like Messi and Ronaldo would be proud to call their own.

It’ll be interesting to see what club Neymar is with come the end of the transfer deadline, especially following the news that both Barca and Real seem to be serious in their pursuits of the player.