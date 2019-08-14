Juventus star Paulo Dybala has reportedly told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez he’d be keen on a transfer to the Bernabeu this summer.

The Argentina international has been in touch with Real via his brother and agent, and has an €80million asking price at Juventus as Diario Gol suggest he could be seen as a cheap alternative to Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Dybala has long looked a potentially world class talent, though he didn’t have the best season with Juve last term, putting his future into doubt.

It may be that this presents an opportunity for Madrid to take advantage and land a quality player for a reasonable price.

The Spanish giants still look in need of more quality up front as they struggle to cope without Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last summer.

Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic joined this summer and look like they could help Zinedine Zidane up front, but one more signing like Dybala would undoubtedly also be useful.

Luckily, Diario Gol suggests the player himself is keen on such a move as the report explains he’s keen to play under Zidane.