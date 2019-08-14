Menu

(Photo) Barcelona star urged to join Arsenal as some fans excited by tweet revealing he’s playing as them on Football Manager

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has rubbed fans of his new club up the wrong way by revealing on Twitter tonight that he’s managing Arsenal on Football Manager.

Arsenal fans, meanwhile, are pretty happy about it and some have urged him to make a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The computer game is extremely popular among fans and players alike, it would seem, and Griezmann was keen to show off an impressive-looking Gunners side from 2023 that he’d put together.

You can see the picture of his Arsenal squad in the tweet above, and loads of Barca fans are not happy to see his interest in taking charge of the north London giants.

Here’s some reaction from both sets of supporters…

