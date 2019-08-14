Menu

Antoine Griezmann tells Arsenal star he sold him to Huddersfield on Football Manager

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has been showing off his Arsenal team from 2023 on Football Manager this evening.

This prompted some excited reactions from Gunners fans – and some grumpy responses from Barca supporters as they questioned their new signing playing with another team.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette then got involved, asking his fellow Frenchman why he wasn’t in his squad.

Griezmann then responded by informing Lacazette he’d sold him to Huddersfield Town for £23.5million, which doesn’t seem the most attractive prospect.

Lacazette is a key player for AFC in real life, but then it’s not impossible that he could one day end up a Huddersfield player.

Still, the former Lyon man will probably be hoping Griezmann doesn’t become his manager any time soon, even if he has put together what looks a pretty great Arsenal squad on the popular football management computer game.

Some fans have even responded with pictures of Lacazette in a Huddersfield kit…

