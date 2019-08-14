Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has shockingly claimed that this superstar will leave Liverpool in the next 12 months.

Gary Neville believes that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will leave Anfield in the next 12 months, Neville seemed to know something everyone else doesn’t as he suggested that he could ‘guarantee’ that the Egyptian would leave.

Salah has been phenomenal since returning to the Premier League after an unsuccessful spell with Chelsea in his younger years.

The forward has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons and looks set to make it a third after he started his campaign off with a goal against Norwich.

Neville was speaking alongside Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher on Sky Bet’s ‘The Big Season Debate’.

*This debate was held before the season started last week.

Here’s what Neville had to say on Salah’s future:

“And Liverpool, Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already.”

“He [Carragher] knows, he won’t say it.”

“Salah will leave, he will, I can absolutely guarantee it, I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it, you know when a player’s like…”

You can also watch Neville speaking about Salah – much to Carragher’s dismay after the 8 minute mark in the video below:

There’s no doubt that Salah’s potential departure would leave a massive void in Jurgen Klopp’s side, perhaps the Reds will have to win the league in order to keep the 27-year-old from eyeing the exit door.

Prior to his suggestion about Salah’s future, Neville sensationally claimed that United will win the Premier League again before rivals Liverpool manage to get their hands on the title.