Real Madrid have reportedly been approached by Inter Milan over a transfer deal for Mauro Icardi following their signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

The Belgian’s arrival pushes Icardi down the pecking order at the San Siro, which perhaps makes sense after the Argentina international’s dip in form last season.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid have now been offered Icardi for around £55million, which could be a tempting deal for the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos could do with a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, and Icardi has shown himself to be a quality striker on his day, even if he’s had a troubled career as well.

Diario Gol suggest Real manager Zinedine Zidane is not keen on the potential deal, though club president Florentino Perez could be tempted to try bringing the player in if the club makes a poor start to the new season.

Icardi could’ve joined Manchester United this summer as the Express linked him as an option for the Red Devils as part of the Lukaku deal – something they were claimed to be interested in, though it never materialised.

It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. will end up regretting that, with the Premier League giants gambling on young forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial filling the void left by Lukaku.