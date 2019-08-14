AC Milan tipped to launch transfer bid for €70m-rated Real Madrid star soon

AC Milan could reportedly soon formalise their interest in Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco with an offer for the €70million-rated Spaniard.

It’s been a difficult time for Isco at Real in recent years, with many likely to view the former Malaga man as having failed to live up to lofty expectations in him.

According to Don Balon, the 27-year-old has now fallen far down the pecking order in Zinedine Zidane’s squad and Milan are linked with an interest in snapping him up, with an offer tipped to possibly come soon.

That could be ideal for both Milan and the player concerned, with the Serie A giants looking in need of strengthening after a difficult period of under-achievement.

Isco, meanwhile, would surely play more often at the San Siro and gain the chance to get his career back on track whilst also helping a big club rediscover their former glories.

Still, Madrid’s asking price for the Spain international still seems a little high considering he’s so obviously seen as surplus to requirements at the club.

Some may also urge caution from Milan as Isco maybe doesn’t seem the most reliably consistent performer to give them what they’re looking for right now.