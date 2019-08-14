Menu

Joe Cole under fire for ‘sexist’ referee comment during Liverpool-Chelsea clash

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Premier League star Joe Cole has come under fire on social media for what sounded like possible sexism towards referee Stephanie Frappart this evening.

Cole, on punditry duty as two of his old clubs Chelsea and Liverpool contested the UEFA Super Cup final, seemed to suggest that VAR would not want to overrule Frappart’s decisions tonight due to the weight of the occasion.

This was the first time a female referee had taken charge of a men’s European game, in what is clearly a hugely positive step as the sport has so often been criticised for failing to move with the times in a number of ways.

MORE: Video: Tammy Abraham produces shock miss as he fails to give Chelsea lead vs Liverpool in Super Cup

More Stories / Latest News

Still, Cole perhaps showed some of that slightly old-fashioned attitude as he suggested some favouritism towards tonight’s match official.

While it’s unclear if that is precisely what the former England international meant, he could probably have chosen his words more carefully and is now unsurprisingly facing plenty of criticism on social media, with some reaction below…

More Stories Joe cole