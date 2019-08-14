Joe Cole under fire for ‘sexist’ referee comment during Liverpool-Chelsea clash

Former Premier League star Joe Cole has come under fire on social media for what sounded like possible sexism towards referee Stephanie Frappart this evening.

Cole, on punditry duty as two of his old clubs Chelsea and Liverpool contested the UEFA Super Cup final, seemed to suggest that VAR would not want to overrule Frappart’s decisions tonight due to the weight of the occasion.

This was the first time a female referee had taken charge of a men’s European game, in what is clearly a hugely positive step as the sport has so often been criticised for failing to move with the times in a number of ways.

That history-making feeling ? Stephanie Frappart becomes the first female lead official in a major men's European match at the #SuperCup ? pic.twitter.com/RvrJxMU7A6 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 14, 2019

Still, Cole perhaps showed some of that slightly old-fashioned attitude as he suggested some favouritism towards tonight’s match official.

While it’s unclear if that is precisely what the former England international meant, he could probably have chosen his words more carefully and is now unsurprisingly facing plenty of criticism on social media, with some reaction below…

Joe Cole about the Penalty: “they (VAR)wouldn’t want to overrule her (the ref) on such an important, momentous night” That is so sexist Joe and @UEFA !! SHE wouldn’t want to be treated like that!! VAR should make completely unbiased judgements. #LIVCHE #SuperCup — Liverpool To My Core ?????? (@LFC_Belief) August 14, 2019

Joe Cole been a great pundit recently but suggesting there that VAR didn’t overrule the ref ‘cause they didn’t want to ‘ruin her big night’ is ridiculous.Don’t think it was a pen,but it wasn’t clear (when slowed down).VAR can only overrule a clear & obvious error-which it wasn’t. — Jon Page (@jpagey_) August 14, 2019

Joe cole saying that VAR didn't overrule the ref because of the situation. literally just because she is a Woman???? what a sexist imbecile — Jack Herbert (@jack_herbert1) August 14, 2019

Ridiculous from Joe Cole; Subconsciously pandering to some sort of 'reverse discrimination' BS – implying the decision wasn't overturned solely because she was a woman. I mean (irrespective of this being right or wrong) it's not as if male referees+VAR have never made mistakes. https://t.co/2eH9HTJQJX — Amaan (@aq_) August 14, 2019