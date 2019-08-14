Video: Jorginho scores ice-cool penalty for Chelsea in Super Cup thriller with Liverpool

Jorginho has scored a delightfully cool penalty to make it 2-2 in tonight’s Super Cup clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Italy international stepped up and passed the ball into the back of the net in some style to level up this thrilling encounter in Istanbul, which could well be heading for a penalty shoot-out.

Jorginho with his trademark cheek penalty ??pic.twitter.com/TJK0geXrKP — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) August 14, 2019

Chelsea had initially gone 1-0 up in the first half, but Liverpool fought back to make it 1-1 and force extra time.

Sadio Mane then put the Reds ahead for the first time but Chelsea have hit back quickly thanks to Jorginho’s cool finish.