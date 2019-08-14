Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is showing absolutely no mercy tonight as he looks to end as many Liverpool careers as possible.

Just watch the video below as the France international pulls off his second nutmeg of the game, with Reds ace Fabinho his victim on this occasion.

N'Golo Kanté is on one tonight ?? pic.twitter.com/6bB9Am8IWs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2019

Earlier in the match, Kante also destroyed Liverpool’s James Milner, showing just what a superb all-round performer he is.

So often talked up as a destroyer in midfield, the former Leicester City man is also silky smooth on the ball and should give Frank Lampard a huge boost after failing to make it back into the starting XI in that heavy opening day defeat to Manchester United.