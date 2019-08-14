(Photo) Kante trying to mark Van Dijk in Chelsea-Liverpool clash is the most hilarious mismatch you’ll see

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is an absolute powerhouse in midfield and undoubtedly one of the finest players in the world.
However, he’s not exactly the tallest, and therefore perhaps not the man you’d want marking towering Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk at a set-piece.
N'Golo Kante marking Virgil van Dijk is one of the greatest sporting pictures you'll ever see ?#LIVCHE #LFC #CFC #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/2ahC6W8hZE
— GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) August 14, 2019
See the image above as Kante gives it his best go, putting his arms around the Dutchman in a manner that makes him look like a small child trying to hug his Dad.
This is a hilarious mismatch and we’re not sure Chelsea thought their tactics through here, but the picture is doing the rounds on social media right now as everyone loves Kante giving his best effort even in this pretty impossible situation…
— football out of context (@nocontextfootie) August 14, 2019
Unstoppable force vs Immovable object pic.twitter.com/IM4P9kV7lG
— FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 14, 2019
Kante marking Virgil van Dijk during a corner is the most innocent picture you'll see today. Look at him ?? pic.twitter.com/gnqBtgQBcM
— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 14, 2019
Van Dijk and Kante at corners pic.twitter.com/rWUTGwbvX0
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 14, 2019