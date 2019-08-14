Liverpool have only named Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench for their Super Cup clash against Chelsea this evening.

The Reds still have a pretty strong line up out there in Istanbul, but it’s unsurprising that many fans on Twitter are not pleased at seeing two big names left out.

Although this is far from the biggest trophy up for grabs for Liverpool this season, it’s the chance to start the campaign brightly and beat a Premier League rival to a piece of silverware.

Jurgen Klopp is perhaps keen to keep his players fresh for the Premier League and other more important matches coming up, but resting Firmino and Alexander-Arnold has not gone down well.

Hope that's a weird diamond and not Chamberlain on the wing. No Bobby is disappointing and we'll miss Trent's attacking. https://t.co/Q6hHbDONRi — Liam (@liamandrewsmk) August 14, 2019

Firmino n Trent on the bench ???

Hope klopp knows wat his doing ? https://t.co/lCoRTRzeOu — zowie_hillz ? ( Tobi's spartan ) (@zowiehillz) August 14, 2019

Not a fan of Klopp dropping Trent in big games , almost every time we have regretted it — 51 (@KjH51i) August 14, 2019

No Trent either. This is an awful lineup. Loss incoming. — Nadim ?? (@IveGotTheMane) August 14, 2019

Wijnaldum, Trent and Firmino on the bench ? — Oliver (@ReviloLDN_) August 14, 2019

Liverpool will surely still be favourites tonight, however, with Chelsea looking a real work in progress under inexperienced new manager Frank Lampard, who lost 4-0 to Manchester United in his first competitive game at the weekend.

His Blues side take on LFC tonight, however, as his predecessor Maurizio Sarri led them to Europa League glory last season, setting up this clash with the Champions League winners.

Trent rotated as per big game ? Bobby on bench ? but excited to see Ox tbf ?? https://t.co/ai2yYI8osW — ???? (@JordanTBY) August 14, 2019

Some will say Trent rested. I fear it may be worse. This fully reinforces the idea that Trent is not trusted against the big teams. Other than Firmino (and TAA?), this is pretty much the strongest team Liverpool could put out! Maybe he's just "rested"… But this is worrying https://t.co/fQ6tVYmOIH — FPLEscrítor (@FPLEscritor) August 14, 2019

Klopp has gone crazy!!!

Cant believe he dropped Firmino and Trent ? https://t.co/3RubqWbmvo — Naby Keita (@NabyKe8ta) August 14, 2019