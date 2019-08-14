Menu

“Awful lineup” – Two big decisions by Jurgen Klopp vs Chelsea spark unhappy reactions from these Liverpool fans

Liverpool have only named Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench for their Super Cup clash against Chelsea this evening.

The Reds still have a pretty strong line up out there in Istanbul, but it’s unsurprising that many fans on Twitter are not pleased at seeing two big names left out.

Although this is far from the biggest trophy up for grabs for Liverpool this season, it’s the chance to start the campaign brightly and beat a Premier League rival to a piece of silverware.

Jurgen Klopp is perhaps keen to keep his players fresh for the Premier League and other more important matches coming up, but resting Firmino and Alexander-Arnold has not gone down well.

Liverpool will surely still be favourites tonight, however, with Chelsea looking a real work in progress under inexperienced new manager Frank Lampard, who lost 4-0 to Manchester United in his first competitive game at the weekend.

His Blues side take on LFC tonight, however, as his predecessor Maurizio Sarri led them to Europa League glory last season, setting up this clash with the Champions League winners.

