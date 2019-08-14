Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp channels Rocky after Adrian helps Liverpool to Super Cup win over Chelsea

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did his best Rocky impression after goalkeeper Adrian helped his side to a penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the Super Cup.

The Reds won 5-4 as new signing Adrian saved Tammy Abraham’s spot kick after the game finished 2-2 after extra time.

Some memes had been doing the rounds online of a famous Rocky scene in which he shouts “Adrian!” and Klopp went there and did it himself in his post-match interview.

The German tactician is not only a great manager but a hugely popular figure at Anfield precisely because of moments like this.

More Stories Adrian Jurgen Klopp