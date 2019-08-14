Video: Jurgen Klopp channels Rocky after Adrian helps Liverpool to Super Cup win over Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did his best Rocky impression after goalkeeper Adrian helped his side to a penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the Super Cup.

The Reds won 5-4 as new signing Adrian saved Tammy Abraham’s spot kick after the game finished 2-2 after extra time.

Some memes had been doing the rounds online of a famous Rocky scene in which he shouts “Adrian!” and Klopp went there and did it himself in his post-match interview.

The German tactician is not only a great manager but a hugely popular figure at Anfield precisely because of moments like this.