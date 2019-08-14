Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren may not end up sealing a transfer to Roma after all as the Italian giants only want to sign him on loan.

According to Football Insider, this puts Lovren’s move to Serie A in major doubt as the Reds don’t want to loan him out and will only accept a permanent sale.

This development comes as something of a surprise given that just yesterday it was claimed by the Evening Standard that the Croatia international’s exit looked close.

Liverpool, in truth, could probably do without Lovren leaving at this moment in time, even if he has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp lacks much depth at the back, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez both worryingly injury prone, while youngsters like Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever are inexperienced at the highest level.

Fabinho could drop in at centre-back if required, but is a key player for Liverpool in defensive midfield.

Lovren hasn’t always been the most popular figure at LFC, but improved a lot in the season before last, showing he’s someone worth having around in the squad.