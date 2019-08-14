Manchester United had one major concern about Bruno Fernandes transfer

Manchester United scouts were reportedly unsure about the potential summer transfer of Bruno Fernandes because of the Sporting Lisbon star’s style of play.

The Portugal international’s name kept coming up again and again in transfer reports linking him with Man Utd this summer, but a move never materialised.

The Premier League transfer window has now closed, so although Fernandes could perhaps still be on the move to somewhere else in Europe, he won’t be coming to Old Trafford any time soon.

However, it may be that Man Utd simply decided he wasn’t the player for them as the Mail claim club scouts felt he was too risky with his play and that he wouldn’t make a good fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics.

Fernandes looks a top talent after shining with Sporting, but it may be that he wouldn’t get away with the stuff he does in the Portuguese league in the more competitive English top flight.

The Mail explains that the 24-year-old’s passing stats looked a little off, so it may be that he would have struggled to make the step up to Premier League football.