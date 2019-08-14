Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is now just 1/6 to leave the club before the end of the transfer window elsewhere in Europe.

The Premier League transfer deadline has already passed, but players can still be sold to teams in countries such as Spain and Italy for a little while longer.

Sanchez’s future has been up in the air for some time now after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, and it makes sense that he’s seen as one who could be offloaded by United now even though they have to wait until January to bring in a replacement.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to reveal that the Chile international is now odds-on to leave imminently, with the bookies making reference to interest from Roma and Inter Milan.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for Sanchez at United so it’s no surprise to see him priced so short for an imminent exit.”

This comes as a report from the Sun claims Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to offload the player as Roma look the most likely to snap him up.

The 30-year-old was once regarded as one of the best attacking players in Europe, but things have gone rapidly downhill for him since moving from Arsenal to United in January 2018.