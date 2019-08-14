Manchester United have been dealt a major blow in their hopes of shifting this out of favour star this summer, this European giant are eyeing an alternative option.

According to The Sun, Italian giants Roma are eyeing a loan move for Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi, the Belgian is seen to be a much-cheaper alternative to Manchester United outcast Alexis Sanchez.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Paulo Fonesca’s side are keen to add a striker to their ranks this summer as Edin Dzeko’s future at the Serie A giants is uncertain.

The Sun’s report claims that the main sticking point in the deal is Roma’s inability to cover Sanchez’s mammoth £505,000-a-week wages.

Batshuayi has struggled to make an impression with the Blues since a £33m move, as per BBC Sport, three years ago. The Belgian has now failed to win over Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard during his time in west London.

On the Alexis Sanchez front it seems as though the star’s time is up at Manchester United, with SunSport revealing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to force the Chile star into exile with the Under-23s.

With Batshuayi behind Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham in Chelsea’s pecking order, it would be wise for the Blues to do everything they can to secure a loan exit for the star before the European transfer window closes.

After loan moves to Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace in recent season the 25-year-old will surely be hoping to find some stability in his career, for Chelsea’s sake as well as his own.