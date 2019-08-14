Video: Sadio Mane equalises for Liverpool vs Chelsea, with super-sub Roberto Firmino making instant impact

Sadio Mane has levelled things up in tonight’s Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Watch the goal video below as the Senegal international bundled the home into the back of the net from close range after being set up by Roberto Firmino.

On for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at half time, the Brazilian forward has made an instant impact by nudging the ball into the path of Mane.

It’s a perfect start to the second half for Liverpool, who went behind to an Olivier Giroud goal in the first period.