Manchester United star Marcus Rashford believes that this promising Manchester United youngster could be an important first-team player for the Red Devils this season.

In an exclusive interview for Manchester United’s official website, Marcus Rashford praised highly-rated United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

The England international said that it was ‘no surprise’ to see Tuanzebe named on the bench for the Red Devils’ season opener against Chelsea.

Tuanzebe was picked ahead of the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as he won a place on the bench for United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea.

Tuanzebe has been very impressive for Aston Villa in two successive loan spells, the athletic defender former a formidable partnership with Tyrone Mings as Dean Smith’s side won promotion to the Premier League last season.

Here’s what Rashford had to say on the centre-back:

“For me, it’s no surprise to see the progress Axel has made.”

“I’ve been playing with Axel since we were kids and I remember, at about 16 or 17, he was the toughest one-v-one defender that I’d ever trained or played against.”

“I’ve always expected this from him. It’s funny how things work out, but now’s his time.”

Given Tuanzebe’s impressive performances last season it seems as though the England youth international is ready to tackle the challenge of the Premier League.

The fact that the 21-year-old was one of Rashford’s fiercest opponents in United’s youth ranks suggests that the ace is ready to step up to first-team level very soon.

Of course, Tuanzebe is hardly likely to take the place of either Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire but the versatile defender could flourish if he’s given an opportunity by Solskjaer in cup games and less important fixtures this season.