Manchester United superstar Alexis Sanchez is against sealing a move away from Old Trafford this summer, which comes despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being keen to get rid of him.

The Sun reported yesterday that United boss Solskjaer is ‘desperate’ to get rid of the 30-year-old winger ahead of next month’s transfer deadline, with a possible loan move to Roma touted.

However, it doesn’t seem like Solskjaer is going to get his wish, as a more recent report from the Sun notes that Sanchez, who’s fallen out-of-favour under Solskjaer, isn’t interested in leaving the Red Devils this summer, with the player himself stalling on a switch to Roma.

This news will surely come as a blow for Solskjaer, who seemingly wanted to bin off the Chilean international ahead of the new season, a possible scenario that doesn’t look likely given this recent news.

Sanchez has been woeful for United ever since joining the club from Arsenal in January 2018, thus it’s not a surprise to hear that Solskjaer is keen to get rid of him.

The former Gunners forward has managed to contribute just five goals and nine assists in all competitions for the club since his move, a pathetic record for a player who was widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best during his time in north London.

It’ll be interesting to see if United do in fact manage to get rid of Sanchez ahead of next month’s deadline, or whether the Red Devils are stuck with the Chilean on their books for the upcoming season.