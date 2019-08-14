Photo: Chelsea somehow misspell name on Jorginho’s kit for Super Cup clash vs Liverpool

Chelsea’s kit men had a moment to forget today, as they misspelt the name on the back of Jorginho’s shirt for the Blues’ Super Cup clash vs Liverpool.

We rarely see an error like this in football, however not tonight, as Chelsea somehow spelt Jorginho’s name as ‘Jorghino’ on the back of his shirt for today’s clash.

The Italian has been at the club for over a year now, and in that time, you’d have thought the club’s kit men would’ve learnt how to spell the midfielder’s name properly!