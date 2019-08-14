Paulo Dybala may have angered five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo by liking this tweet that slams the superstar, as well as Juventus’ hierarchy.

Paulo Dybala has liked a tweet blasting Juventus’ decision to put him up for sale this summer, the star’s like also suggests that he believes he’s better than superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala was on the verge of joining Manchester United in a sensational swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku this summer, the deal ultimately fell through as a result of the Argentinean’s huge wage demands, as per the Independent.

Dybala clearly isn’t happy with Juventus’ stance on his future, the 25-year-old liked this tweet blasting Juventus’s hierarchy – including Fabio Paratici.

The tweet also compares the star’s stats to Ronaldo’s, whilst suggesting that Dybala should be a prime attacking option considering the Portuguese sensation’s age.

As per Calciomercato the tweet translates to this in English:

“Dybala in Juventus in the 4 years: 172 games, 78 goals (23, 19, 26, 10) as a second striker. Allegri pushed him away from the goal, Ronaldo scored 28 goals. CR7 is 35-years-old and after? Let’s keep Paulo.”

Take a look a the star’s tweet below (in Italian), we’re surprised that Dybala hasn’t unliked this post yet:

Dybala struggled for Juventus last season following the arrival of Ronaldo, the ace was limited to just five Serie A goals.

Whilst we respect that the Argentina international is a world class player – there’s no chance that he’s at the level where he can throw shade on Ronaldo’s ability.