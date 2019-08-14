Photo: Some Chelsea fans claim Abraham pen ‘should be retaken’ as Adrian spotted off his line during Liverpool shoot-out win

Chelsea fans have claimed that Tammy Abraham’s penalty should be retaken after they spotted the fact that Adrian was off his line for the Blues star’s decisive spot kick tonight.

Liverpool beat Frank Lampard’s side 5-4 on penalties after they drew 2-2 in normal time, with Abraham losing the game for the west London side, after he saw his penalty saved by new Reds ‘keeper Adrian.

And following this miss, fans of the Blues flocked to Twitter to claim that Abraham’s missed spot-kick should be retaken, after Adrian was off his line for it.

As per the BBC, a new rule was introduced this year stating that a goalkeeper must have at least one foot on the goal line when a penalty is taken.

And some Chelsea fans think this rule should’ve been enforced tonight for Abraham’s penalty…

The pen should’ve been retaken tho Adrian was off his line — Stefan (@Stefan44036341) August 14, 2019

We just going to ignore Adrian going over the line ?smh — -Black.orange (@MveloMayise) August 14, 2019

Adrian was about 2 yards off his line, why hasn’t VAR ordered a retake? — ?????? (@Wullie_Paton) August 14, 2019

Adrian was off the line! Liverpool cheated! — Nick (@HaskinsSeason) August 14, 2019

Wait a second shouldn’t the pen have been retaken??? Adrian so far off his line, refs usually call that nowadays. — isaiah (@sessegnon_szn) August 14, 2019

Clearly, both Adrian's feet were off the line when Tammy's penalty was taken .. Penalty should've been retaken & Adrian should've been booked .. VAR IS A FARCE !!! #SuperCup #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/0uXZRFjEZF — SirLAMPS (@Super_Spotter) August 14, 2019