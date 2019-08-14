It does seem that Neymar will be leaving France this summer, it’s just a case of a club being able to put together some kind of offer that PSG will find acceptable. According to reports they have named their price and it certainly won’t come cheap for Barcelona.

According to The Daily Mail, PSG are demanding a package of £93m plus Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Nelson Semedo in exchange for their Brazilian superstar.

The report suggests that the French side spent £206m on Neymar and an initial offer of £74m plus Coutinho was rejected.

Considering the amount they are asking for plus those three players, it looks like they are trying to make a profit. The BBC reported that Barca paid £142m for Coutinho so in theory, even just £93m plus the Brazilian could be seen as a £235m offer.

If they could pull that off it would be a brilliant transfer for the Parisians. It would allow them to bolster their midfield and possibly solve the departure of Dani Alves.

They would also be able to insist they made a profit on Neymar and save some face in the transfer.

The problem remains for Barcelona over who will make space in the starting XI to accommodate Neymar. Luis Suarez looks the most likely player to drop out at the moment.