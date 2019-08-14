Real Madrid and Barcelona both offer three star players in exchange for Neymar

Real Madrid and Barcelona are so desperate to outdo each other that this transfer saga could play directly into the hands of PSG. Both clubs have made serious moves to sign Neymar and losing out at this point can’t be seen as an option for either side.

As a result it looks like both teams have ramped up their bids to sign the superstar.

According to The Independent via The Sun both Real and Barca have made offers to PSG which would see three star players from both teams offered in exchange.

They Report that Barcelona’s preferred option is to originally sign him on loan before agreeing to a fee of £93m next summer. The transfer would also see Coutinho, Rakitic and Dembele moving in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile the story claims Real Madrid are prepared to offer Isco, Marcelo and Varane in exchange to sign the Brazilian.

Either way this is perfect news for PSG. If they were to sell him for a large amount of money then other clubs would demand huge fees for any players they tried to sign as replacements.

Neymar has made it clear he wants to move on so they have an opportunity to get three established stars and possibly some money in return.

Those in Paris will be hoping this escalates even further and forces the Spanish giants to up their bids even more.