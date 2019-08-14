Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Ajax and Holland midfielder Donny Van de Beek, after the player confirmed that he’s likely going to remain with the Dutch giants for the season ahead.

ABC had reported that Los Blancos were in for the 22-year-old, with the club even having agreed a deal worth €55M to sign the Dutchman this summer.

However, following recent words from the player himself, it doesn’t seem as if Van De Beek will be sealing a move away from Ajax any time soon.

According to the Daily Mail, when speaking after Ajax’s clash against PAOK in the Champions League yesterday, Van De Beek stated “nothing is certain yet, but there’s a good chance I’ll continue here. Whatever happens, Real Madrid and Ajax are both fantastic clubs. I can’t complain.”

Given these select words from Van De Beek, it looks like Real are going to fall short in their pursuit of the player this summer, news that’ll be hard to take for fans of the Spanish giants.

Van De Beek scored 17 goals and bagged 13 assists in all competitions for Ajax last year, as he helped the club win a domestic double, as well as reach the semi finals of the Champions League.

And it’s this form that seems to have caught the eye of Real Madrid if recent reports are to be believed, however despite this interest, it doesn’t seem as if Van De Beek will be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu any time soon if his words are anything to go off…