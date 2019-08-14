Zidane angry at Perez for Real Madrid missing out on transfers for Man United and Tottenham stars

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly angry at club president Florentino Perez for his failure to seal transfers for Manchester United and Tottenham midfielders Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele ended up moving from Lyon to Spurs this summer, while Real have been unable to strike a deal with Man Utd for Pogba, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet explains that this has led Zidane to blame Perez for not doing enough to sign either player, with the report noting that Madrid have not been prepared to meet United’s asking price for Pogba, while also not offering enough for Ndombele.

This could end up backfiring for Los Blancos, who certainly don’t look to have improved quite enough this summer after such a disappointing season last term.

Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic should prove fine signings, but fans will no doubt have expected more, with midfield an area that remains much the same as last season.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos both look past their best, while Casemiro has also suffered something of a dip in form.

Pogba and Ndombele, meanwhile, look key players for their clubs and are undoubtedly up there with the finest in the world.

Both have different strengths and skills, but either would surely have improved Zidane’s squad for the season ahead.