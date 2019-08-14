Real Madrid prepared to loan out €60m star weeks after signing him

Real Madrid had a poor pre-season this year that featured a 7-3 thumping from their city rivals Atletico. It appears Zinedine Zidane is in no mood to go into the season with under-performing players as reports suggest one of their huge Summer signings could be on the way out already.

Accordng to Marca via Football-Espana, Real are prepared to let Jovic go out on loan despite only completing his €60m transfer earlier this summer.

He’s not been able to score in the pre-season yet and it looks like he’s been unable to impress Zidane.

READ MORE: Real Madrid join Liverpool and Chelsea in race for youth star who scored 50 goals for Euro giants last season

The report goes on to suggest that the Frenchman has tried to play different formations to get the best out of the Serbian star, but nothing has really worked.

There are no solid links over who he may join on loan yet, but it’s a giant setback for the youngster if they are even exploring the possibility of letting him go.

Jovic shot to prominence last season as part of an exciting Eintracht Frankfurt side who finished seventh in the league and made the semi-finals of the Europa League.

His 25 goals in all competitions convinced the German’s to sign him permanently before immediately selling him on to Madrid.

We will get a clearer indication of his future this weekend if he is left out of Real Madrid’s La Liga opener away to Celta Vigo.