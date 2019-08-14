Real Madrid reportedly sent scouts to watch Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante, as the Blues took on Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

Frank Lampard’s side took on Liverpool in Turkey this evening, as the west London side look to win their first piece of silverware of Lampard’s reign.

And if recent reports are to be believed, it seemed like Real Madrid took this chance to scout some potential targets.

According to Don Balon, Real scouts were sent to Turkey to watch Salah and Mane, however the main reason for them being there was to keep an eye on Kante, who’s been one of the best midfielders on the planet for some time now.

The report also notes that Real will wait until next summer before making a move for the player due to Chelsea undergoing a transfer ban, something that means they will be without a replacement for the French international for 12 months.

Kante is an absolutely insane player, and we can easily see why Real have sent scouts to the European Super Cup tonight in order to watch the former Leicester man.

Kante has been one of the Premier League’s best players for a number of years now, with his presence also being obvious in the French national team, as the midfielder played a huge role in Les Bleus’ 2018 World Cup win.

It’ll be a huge coup for Real if they manage to get their hands on Kante next summer, a move they look serious about making given the fact that their scouts are in Istanbul to watch him tonight.