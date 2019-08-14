Real Madrid are set to turn their attentions to one of Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe or Sadio Mane this summer should they miss out on a move for PSG superstar Neymar.

The Sun have noted that Real, and fierce rivals Barcelona, are interested in signing the Brazilian this summer, and it seems like Los Blancos are prepared should the Blaugrana beat them to the forward’s signature.

As per Don Balon, Real are eyeing up three stars in the form of Mane, Mbappe and Sancho should they miss out on the former Barcelona man.

The report also notes that it’ll cost at least €160M to sign either Sancho or Mane, and given how good Mbappe is, combined with his age, we can imagine the Frenchman won’t be available on the cheap.

Neymar is one of the best forwards on the planet, and we’re sure Real fans will be buzzing should their side manage to beat Barca to the player’s signature this summer.

However, should they fail to do this, it seems like Zidane’s side aren’t short of back-up options, and good ones at that.

All of Sancho, Mane and Mbappe are some of the most talented forwards on the planet, and we’re sure fans would be happy with any of them should Real miss out on Neymar.

However, Real won’t need to move for any of these aforementioned stars should they manage get a deal for Neymar over the line before the transfer deadline next month…