Real Madrid struggle to add new signings as star refuses to leave to make space

It’s been clear for all to see this Summer that Zidane wanted Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid. He’s been left out of friendly squads and the manager has openly talked about wanting him to leave but he’s still there. According to reports Real Madrid are now accepting Bale won’t leave and it’s causing issues with registering new signings.

Marca has reported that Real know they are out of options to sell the Welsh star and are trying to figure out how to register their squad this season.

They go on to say that they are still unsure about the status of James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz and it means they probably won’t be able to bring in a new signing like Donny van de Beek.

READ MORE:Real Madrid and Barcelona both offer three star players in exchange for Neymar

The report also says that Real are currently on the verge of failing the financial fair play regulations so realistically they need to move players on before they can bring anyone else in.

Bale staying in Madrid would be a surprise considering some of the comments made by Zidane since he came back. The BBC reported last month about some of the manager’s comments. Zidane had said: “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.”

Clearly he expected Bale would be moving on this summer so this will come as a surprise and a disappointment to Zidane.

This news follows a claim yesterday from The Daily Mail via The Sun that Bale has three years remaining on his contract and his happy to wait it out until Zidane gets sacked.

The Chinese and English transfer windows are both closed and no other teams seems to be interested in signing Bale so he looks set to stay in Spain until January at least.

Since moving in 2013 Bale has scored some crucial goals for Real, including strikes in the Champions League finals against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

He’s scored over 100 goals and only turned 30 last month so you have to feel he has some good years left in him.

It will be interesting to see if he’s included in the squad for this weekend’s opener away to Celta Vigo in La Liga.