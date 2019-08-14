Scott Brown drops hint that Neil Lennon is to blame for Champions League exit

The debate will rage on about certain teams having to play numerous Champions League qualifiers just to reach the group stages. As a fan of Scottish football it’s terrible to see Celtic crash out at this stage, but it’s also fair to say if they can’t beat the likes of Romanian side Cluj then they don’t belong in the main competition.

Fingers are being pointed all around Celtic park as the inquest into their 4-5 aggregate loss to the Romanians begins.

A lot of people are blaming Neil Lennon and it seems his captain Scott Brown may be in agreement. The Sun reported that Scott Brown liked this tweet which directs the blame in the manager’s direction.

Scott Brown liked this tweet. https://t.co/uOWGVVQQjD — Kieran (@Kieran_Celtic) August 13, 2019

Some fans are particularly unhappy that one of their star midfielders Callum McGregor was deployed as a left-back during the disastrous performance. McGregor has been one Celtic’s best players in midfield in recent years so it was a poor move to weaken the midfield to play him in defence.

Lennon has made an effort to strengthen his defence this summer but astonishingly left his two biggest signings on the bench for the crucial game. Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was expected to start at left back and Christopher Jullien was also an unused sub.

Scott Brown has insisted that he didn’t mean to leak the tweet and was simply scrolling through Twitter and accidentally hit the wrong button.

Missing out on the Champions League group stages is a huge financial blow for Celtic and it will be interesting to see how it affects their transfer business over the next few weeks.