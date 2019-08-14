Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to offload Alexis Sanchez this month, with Roma keen on taking the Chilean on loan.

Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford from Arsenal in January 2018 with a sterling reputation as one of the Premier League’s best players, but he has since been unable to live up to expectations in Manchester.

The 30-year-old attacker has only managed to score three Premier League goals in 32 appearances, amid consistent fitness issues and reports of a negative attitude behind the scenes.

According to The Sun, Solskjaer is determined to arrange a move for Sanchez before the September 2 European transfer deadline and Roma are first in line to secure his services.

With the Italian market set to close on August 23, Roma want to bring the Chile international to Stadio Olimpico on loan, but are unwilling to match his lofty wage demands.

The Sun reports that United may have to continue paying some of his £505,000 per-week wages in order to push through a deal, or else Sanchez will be discarded to the reserves for the remainder of the season.

Solskjaer is keen to remove a negative influence from the dressing room, but it remains to be seen whether or not Roma will be willing to reach a compromise in negotiations over the next two weeks.

Sanchez has 160 career goals to his name to date and has won 13 major trophies over the course of his career, having also taken in spells at Barcelona, Udinese, River Plate, Colo-Colo and Cobreloa.

At his best, the mercurial winger can cause problems for any defence in the world, with his superb dribbling skills and ruthless streak in the final third of the pitch.

However, United fans have seen only glimpses of his talent in the famous red shirt and it appears Solskjaer has already lost his patience with the expensive flop.

At the moment it seems unlikely that Sanchez will force his way back into United starting XI, which is why it might be best for both parties if he undertakes a new challenge away from the club.