Liverpool fans flocked to Twitter to call for Jurgen Klopp to sub off Joe Gomez after the England international’s below-par performance against Chelsea in the first half of their Super Cup clash.

The Reds went into half-time 1-0 down against Frank Lampard’s side following a fine finish from Blues attacker Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea were largely the better side throughout the first 45 minutes of the match, with their attack causing Liverpool’s defence a number of problems.

One player in particular who didn’t exactly have the best 45 minutes of his career was Gomez, who struggled to deal with the threat of Christian Pulisic down Chelsea’s right-hand side.

Gomez, who usually plays at centre-back, has been chosen to play at right-back over Alexander-Arnold for this evening’s clash, a decision from Klopp that looks to be the wrong one given his performance during the first half.

During and after the first 45 minutes, fans flocked to social media to call for Gomez to be taken off, a decision that seems somewhat fair given how he performed during the first half.

Take joe Gomez off please — [K] (@KNEWJRDN) August 14, 2019

take Gomez off and bring Arnold in — aj (@_thava47) August 14, 2019

