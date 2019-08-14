One of Manchester United’s out of favour stars looks set for an exit from Old Trafford this summer, this European giants are in talks to sign the ace on loan.

According to Sport Witness who cite reports from Turkish newspaper Posta, Super Lig giants Fenerbahce are targeting a loan move for Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo.

It’s claimed that the Turkish giants see the aggressive Argentinean as a alternative to former Manchester City and current Roma star Aleksandar Kolarov.

Posta report that the European giants are keen on a move for Rojo because of his versatility, the 29-year-old can play at either centre-back or left-back.

With talks already thought to be underway, Rojo could finally seal the move that can help get his career back on track after falling out of favour at United in recent years.

Rojo has battled with serious injury problems since a knee injury in the Europa League over two years ago, the star was limited to just six appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last season.

As per Mirror Football, Rojo earns a whopping £120,000-a-week at Old Trafford, the Red Devils need to make the Argentina international’s exit a priority. It would be foolish to allow a player with this kind of salary to sit in the reserves for any longer than he already has.

News of Rojo’s potential exit comes less than a week after the defender’s proposed move to Everton was called off on deadline day.

According to The Daily Mail, he was set for a loan switch to Everton on deadline day before United changed the terms of the agreement which led to the deal collapsing.

Rojo’s has fallen even further down United’s pecking order following the arrival of Harry Maguire and the star’s only hope of reigniting his career is with a loan move to Europe.

This could be a potential exit to watch out for in the coming weeks, the Turkish window is set to close on September 2.