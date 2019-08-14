Alex Iwobi has revealed why he decided to swap Arsenal for Everton on transfer deadline day, expressing a desire to rid himself of a “youngster tag”.

As per the Independent, Iwobi secured a £35 million move to Goodison Park last Thursday, bringing to an end his 15-year association with Arsenal.

The 23-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Emirates Stadium before graduating to the first team in 2015, and he went on to appear in 149 matches for the Gunners across all competitions, scoring 15 goals.

Iwobi was always highly rated by Arsenal supporters and staff, but he never quite managed to fulfil his potential despite being granted regular playing time by both Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

The Nigerian attacker has now offered an explanation as to why he decided to leave north London, insisting he received an offer from Everton which was “too attractive to turn down”.

Iwobi told Everton’s official website: “I spoke to the manager and Marcel and they almost lured me in.

“The offer was too attractive for me to turn down.

“The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.

“I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move, I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.”

Iwobi featured in 35 Premier League matches for the Gunners as they finished fifth last term, ultimately missing out on a place in the Champions League.

He will now be aiming to help Everton make a long-awaited return to European football, but was not included in Marco Silva’s squad for the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the opening day.

Iwobi returned to Arsenal late this summer after starring for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and may need a couple of extra weeks to get up to speed before making his debut for the Toffees.