Robin van Persie reveals transfers he snubbed before quitting Arsenal for Manchester United

Robin van Persie has spoken about the big controversial decision of his career as he sealed a transfer from Arsenal to rivals Manchester United in the summer of 2012.

The Dutchman was a great player for the Gunners in his eight years in north London, scoring 132 goals for the club in total, though he didn’t pick up much in the way of silverware.

That instantly changed at Man Utd, as he fired the Red Devils to the Premier League title in his first year at Old Trafford.

Van Persie will no doubt feel this justifies his controversial choice, and he even told Goal he snubbed offers from Spain and Italy to remain in England with United.

“I stayed there for eight years, we had some great moments together and I’m still very proud of that period,” he told Goal.

“I had chances to go before I left Arsenal. I could have gone to Italy, I could have gone to Spain, but I wasn’t really open to it. I extended my contract two or three times at Arsenal and I’m still behind [that decision], like I am still behind my move to Manchester.”

Arsenal fans would no doubt have rather seen RVP move abroad if possible, so it’s unlikely they’ll be too pleased to hear this revelation from the recently-retired 36-year-old.

Van Persie hung up his boots at the end of last season with Feyenoord, and he’ll now be a pundit with BT Sport this season.