Video: Chelsea ace Kepa produces ridiculous double save to deny Van Dijk and Salah vs Liverpool

Chelsea ‘keeper Kepa pulled off a brilliant double save for the Blues tonight, as he kept out Van Dijk and Salah during his side’s Super Cup clash vs Liverpool.

With the scores tied at 1-1 in the second half, Spanish shot-stopper Kepa produced a fantastic double save for Frank Lampard’s side to keep the score as it is.

Kepa with an insane reaction save! pic.twitter.com/jnHyepZPqL — DOM???? (@DOMPATTBEAST) August 14, 2019

Sensational stuff from Kepapic.twitter.com/LcAOQHkIw0 — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) August 14, 2019

Having saved an effort from Salah, Kepa quickly got to his feet to deny Van Dijk from close range when it seemed easier for the Dutchman to miss.

We can see why Chelsea forked out so much to sign him!