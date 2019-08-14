Danielle De Rossi’s move to Boca Juniors was one of the more unexpected transfers of the summer. He was a legend in Roma but was allowed to move on.

He’s been hailed as a hero since arriving in Argentina and did that reputation no harm as he scored a thumping header on his debut.

What’s even more impressive is the noise and passion in the celebration from the Boca faithful:

Daniele De Rossi nods one home on his @BocaJrsOficial debut ?? One for the heads. pic.twitter.com/HT8Y6XrTR5 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 14, 2019

Unfortunately they went on to lose the game on penalties but we shall brush over that for now and hope the Italian inspires a few more big name European players to make the move to South America