Menu

Video: Huge celebrations from Boca fans as De Rossi scores on his debut

Argentine Primera Division
Posted by

Danielle De Rossi’s move to Boca Juniors was one of the more unexpected transfers of the summer. He was a legend in Roma but was allowed to move on.

He’s been hailed as a hero since arriving in Argentina and did that reputation no harm as he scored a thumping header on his debut.

What’s even more impressive is the noise and passion in the celebration from the Boca faithful:

Unfortunately they went on to lose the game on penalties but we shall brush over that for now and hope the Italian inspires a few more big name European players to make the move to South America

More Stories daniele de rossi