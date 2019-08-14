Video: Klopp’s surprising Premier League admission on eve of Liverpool’s appearance in Super Cup final

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will not be prioritising Premier League success over another Champions League run this season.

The Reds lifted a sixth European Cup back in May after beating Tottenham in the Madrid showpiece, giving Klopp his first piece of silverware at Anfield.

His side also came close to winning the Premier League title, finishing just one point behind eventual champions Manchester City, and they have been tipped by many to go one better in the 2019-20 campaign.

However, on the eve of Liverpool’s appearance in the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea, Klopp has surprisingly admitted that ending the club’s 29-year wait for a league title will not take precedence over defending their Champions League crown.

When asked which competition is more important to the Reds this term, the German boss told a press conference on Tuesday: “I am not a genius, I have to take what I can get.

“Thankfully last year we got something, celebrated it, now let’s carry on”.

Check out the full clip below, via the official Sky Sports Twitter account.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will not prioritise the Premier League over the defence of their Champions League title. ? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2019